China's top political advisory body closes committee session

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, presides over the closing meeting of the 14th session of the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 11, 2020. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- The 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, closed its 14th standing committee session on Wednesday in Beijing.

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the CPPCC, presided over the closing meeting and delivered a speech.

Members of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee unanimously agreed that the CPC Central Committee's proposals for the country's development plan are inspiring, which set realistic targets and put forward practical and accurate measures.

The proposals serve as a guide to action for China's economic and social development in the next five years or even longer, they said.

Wang noted that it is the top political task of the CPPCC to thoroughly study, publicize, and implement the guiding principles of the fifth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee at present and for a period to come.

He called on political advisors to keep in mind the unique characteristics of Chinese-style modernization to better contribute to the formulation and implementation of the 14th Five-Year Plan.

The meeting reviewed and approved a decision on holding commemorative activities for the 110th anniversary of the 1911 Revolution, as well as the CPPCC National Committee's opinions on strengthening a sense of mission for CPPCC members, and the revised general principles of the special committees of the CPPCC National Committee.