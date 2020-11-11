Vice premier stresses innovation as development driving force

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, delivers a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the first conference of the International Forum on Science, Technology, and Innovation (ISTIF) of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA), Nov. 10, 2020. The first conference of the ISTIF of the BFA opened Tuesday in Macao, south China. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng on Tuesday stressed efforts to strengthen innovation as the primary driving force for development.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while delivering a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the first conference of the International Forum on Science, Technology, and Innovation of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA), held in Macao.

As China enters a new stage of development, it is more important than ever to strengthen innovation as the primary driving force to promote economic and social development and improve people's livelihood, Han said.

He said that China would uphold the central role of innovation in its modernization drive and take self-reliance in science and technology as a strategic underpinning for national development.

China will focus on world-leading technologies, economic development, the demand of the country and people's lives and health, and further implement the strategies of invigorating the country through science and education, developing a quality workforce, and innovation-driven development, Han said.

Han urged efforts to improve the national innovation system and speed up the goal of building China into a leading nation in science and technology.

Han called for joint efforts to promote openness and innovation, firmly uphold multilateralism, oppose protectionism and unilateralism, and push for more open, inclusive, and mutually beneficial international exchanges on science, technology, and innovation.

He also proposed to jointly tackle global challenges, advance international scientific and technological cooperation in global epidemic control and public health, and build a global community of health for all.

Noting that the fruits of scientific and technological innovation should be shared, Han called for implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and increasing support for the least developed countries.

Han also called for joint efforts to strengthen the protection of intellectual property rights and promote technical exchanges and cooperation on market and legal principles.

The conference was jointly hosted by the BFA and the Macao Special Administrative Region government.