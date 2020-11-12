Senior official stresses sound disciplinary inspection, supervisory work

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, talks with cadres of the provincial disciplinary inspection and supervisory agencies in east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 10, 2020. Zhao made an inspection tour in east China's Zhejiang Province from Monday to Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

HANGZHOU, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- A senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has stressed sound implementation of the guiding principles of the fifth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee in disciplinary inspection and supervisory work.

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, made the call during his inspection tour in east China's Zhejiang Province from Monday to Wednesday.

Calling on disciplinary inspection and supervisory agencies to thoroughly study and implement the guiding principles of the fifth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, Zhao urged them to diligently take their due responsibilities of tightening discipline, improving Party conduct and fighting corruption.

They should play a full role in supervising work related to ensuring development and provide guarantees for completing this year's main targets for economic and social development, making a good start on fully building a modern socialist country, Zhao added.

During his inspection, Zhao learned about the conduct of Party organizations and governments at the primary level and listened to voices and suggestions from the public.

He stressed the need to implement the tasks put forward at the fifth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee.

Noting that the plenary session set new tasks and requirements for the disciplinary inspection and supervisory work in the new era, Zhao urged more efforts to exercise political supervision, focus on high-quality development and rectify corruption and undesirable practices that occur on the people's doorsteps.