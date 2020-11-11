China issues plan to streamline administration, improve business environment

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's cabinet on Tuesday unveiled a plan to deepen reforms in order to streamline administration and further improve the business climate.

The plan, issued by the General Office of the State Council, lists 25 key tasks for the next phase of reforms.

Stressing timely and precise implementation of macroeconomic policies, the plan calls for efforts to facilitate financing for enterprises, especially small, micro and medium-sized enterprises, and to stabilize and increase employment.

The plan calls for further cutting red tape and simplifying and optimizing access management measures for automobile production.

Work must be done to secure the bottom line of safety and quality through strict supervision and control over vaccines, pharmaceuticals, special equipment and hazardous chemicals, says the plan.

According to the plan, China will accelerate the introduction of systems involving punitive damages and heavy fines in areas directly related to people's health and safety.

The country will also support exploration and innovation at the local level, says the plan, adding that a number of pilot cities for business climate innovation will be set up, taking the lead in deepening reforms to strengthen regulation and services.