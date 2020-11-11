China's top legislature starts standing committee session

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over a plenary meeting of the 23rd session of the 13th NPC Standing Committee in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 10, 2020. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, started its 23rd session Tuesday in Beijing.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the session's first plenary meeting.

The NPC Constitution and Law Committee submitted a draft amendment to the Copyright Law to the session, which proposed tougher punishment for copyright infringement.

Lawmakers also reviewed a draft law on support for veterans submitted by the Constitution and Law Committee. The draft has made stipulations on improving employment support for demobilized service personnel.

In its reports to the session, the Constitution and Law Committee said the two drafts, both under the third reading at the legislature, are relatively mature. The committee suggested the two drafts be passed at the session.

The session heard two reports of the NPC's environment and resources protection committee and agriculture and rural affairs committee. The relevant reports contain deliberation outcomes of the proposals that were put forward by NPC deputies at the third session of the 13th NPC.

Lawmakers reviewed two written reports on Li's attendance at a BRICS parliamentary forum and a meeting of the China-Russia committee for parliamentary cooperation.

They also heard a report on the qualifications of NPC deputy and deliberated personnel matters.