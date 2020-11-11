Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Nov 11, 2020
China's top legislature's decision on qualification of HKSAR LegCo members unchallengeable: central gov't office

(Xinhua)    16:20, November 11, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of China's State Council on Wednesday said the decision of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress on the qualification of members of the Legislative Council (LegCo) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) has unchallengeable legal authority.

The decision provides a solid legal basis for regulating and dealing with matters concerning the qualification of LegCo members, said the office in a statement.

The office resolutely supports the decision and supports the HKSAR government's announcement to disqualify sixth LegCo members, including Dennis Kwok Wing-hang, in accordance with law.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

