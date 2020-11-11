China's top legislature concludes standing committee session

BEIJING, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, concluded its 23rd session Wednesday in Beijing.

Lawmakers voted to adopt a decision to amend the Copyright Law, and a law on support for veterans. President Xi Jinping signed presidential orders to promulgate the decision and the law.

At the closing meeting, lawmakers also voted to adopt a decision on the qualification of members of the Legislative Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the closing meeting of the session, attended by 161 members of the 13th NPC Standing Committee.

Li chaired two meetings of the Council of Chairpersons during the session and presided over a lecture for lawmakers after the session.