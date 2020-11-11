Political advisors brainstorm for China's development plan

The Standing Committee of the 13th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee holds a plenary meeting during its 14th session on Nov. 10, 2020. Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the CPPCC, attended the meeting. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 13th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee held a plenary meeting during its 14th session Tuesday.

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the CPPCC, attended the meeting.

A total of 15 members of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee addressed the meeting, unanimously supporting the CPC Central Committee's proposals for formulating the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035, which was adopted at the fifth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee in late October.

Xie Fuzhan suggested more efforts to expand domestic demand, pursue innovation-driven growth, and uphold high-standard opening up to speed up building a new development pattern.

Xia Tao called for deepening high-standard opening up in the Yangtze River Delta area to help ensure sound implementation of the new development pattern.

Sun Dongsheng suggested quickening the construction of digital government.

The political advisors agreed that they will give full play to the CPPCC's role as a special consultative body, make endeavors in making suggestions and building consensus for formulating the 14th Five-Year Plan, and contribute their wisdom and strength to fully building a modern socialist country.