Ancient village in East China's Anhui attracts artists

(Ecns.cn)    16:01, November 10, 2020

People visit the Chaji village, Jingxian County, Xuancheng City, East China's Anhui Province, Nov. 9, 2002. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Qiang)

A large number of Hui-style architectures with white walls and black tiles are still preserved in the village.

Hui-style architecture is one of the most important schools of ancient Chinese architecture. The exquisite stone, wood, and brick carvings combine to give the architecture an elegant appearance.

The good ecological environment in the village has attracted many artists to explore its beauty every year.


