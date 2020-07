Flood-control worker Cao Wenqiang patrols the levee along Qingyi River at Yijiang District in Wuhu City, east China's Anhui Province, July 15, 2020. As the water level of Qingyi River keeps rising for several days, over 100 community workers and volunteers are organized to patrol the levees along the river to keep the area safe. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)