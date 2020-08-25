Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Aug 25, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Police carry out safety checks on school buses before upcoming new semester in Anhui, E China

(Xinhua)    08:54, August 25, 2020

Police officers check school buses in Huaibei, east China's Anhui Province, on Aug. 24, 2020. Local police carried out safety checks on school buses before the upcoming new semester to ensure the safety of students. (Photo by Wan Shanchao/Xinhua)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York