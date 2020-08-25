Police carry out safety checks on school buses before upcoming new semester in Anhui, E China

Police officers check school buses in Huaibei, east China's Anhui Province, on Aug. 24, 2020. Local police carried out safety checks on school buses before the upcoming new semester to ensure the safety of students. (Photo by Wan Shanchao/Xinhua)
