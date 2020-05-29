53-year-old teacher works in mountains for 10 years

Yang Wenqing, the only teacher in the school at Dengyunzhai village, Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hunan province, has stuck to her post in the mountains for 10 years.

10 years ago, when Yang was teaching the 6th grade at the foot of the mountains, she learnt that the school at Dengyunzhai village needed a teacher and volunteered for the job.

"Young teachers may not be able to adapt to the dull life in the mountains, so I am the right person," she said.

Since then, Yang has taught Chinese, math, science, art, music and P.E. to preschool learners and students in the first and second grade all by herself.

This semester, the school has recruited 15 preschool learners, three students for the first grade and four for the second grade.

As preschool learners and 1st grade students study together in one classroom and 2nd grade students in another, Yang has to travel between the classrooms to complete her teaching tasks, which can be tiring.

"As long as the students can get good grades and stay happy, I feel that my work is meaningful," she said.