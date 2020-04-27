Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Apr 27, 2020
More schools, universities to reopen in China

(Xinhua)    09:01, April 27, 2020

CHONGQING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality will partially reopen its colleges and universities, with the first batch of students to return to campus from May 11, authorities announced Sunday.

Seniors, medical college students and those with medicine-related majors will be among the first group of students back to campus, said Deng Qinquan, deputy director of the Chongqing Municipal Education Commission.

Other university students are expected to resume class by the end of May, Deng said.

Students and faculties from the areas hard hit by the virus should undergo a 14-day quarantine and related tests after returning to school, he said.

All the universities and colleges are required to have closed-off campus management.

In eastern China's Fujian Province, where the seniors of junior and senior high schools have resumed class, vocational schools and universities will reopen for senior students from May 6, and all primary and high school students other than first and second graders of primary schools will resume class from May 11, said Lin Heping, head of the provincial department of education.

