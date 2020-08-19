Xi visits flood-affected residents in Anhui

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, learns about local measures for flood control, disaster relief and post-flood production recovery at a "zhuangtai," a residential structure on raised ground with higher elevation that functions as a safe haven from river floods, in Funan County in Fuyang, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 18, 2020. Xi on Tuesday inspected Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has visited flood-stricken residents in east China's Anhui Province.

"I have always been concerned about the people in flood-stricken areas," Xi said on Tuesday as he inspected the county of Funan in Fuyang City.

Under the burning sun, Xi walked into the fields and visited local residents living on "zhuangtai," a residential structure on raised ground with higher elevation that functions as a safe haven from river floods.

Local residents told Xi that they have access to stable power and water supplies, and have daily necessities delivered to them.

They also told Xi that as the floodwater receded, they have resumed farm work.

Xi said that he felt relieved when he saw people's life and work are ensured and hopeful.