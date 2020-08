Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Wednesday visited Ma'anshan city in east China's Anhui Province.

While visiting the Xuejiawa ecological park, Xi inspected the water situation of the Yangtze River, comprehensive renovation of waterfronts, as well as ecological and environmental protection and restoration.

He also visited Magang Group of China Baowu Steel Group to learn about the situation of business resumption and operation.