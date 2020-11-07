Romania imposes 30-day curfew as daily new COVID-19 infections surpass 10,000

A child crosses a street on skateboard in Bucharest, Romania, on Oct. 20, 2020. (Photo by Gabriel Petrescu/Xinhua)

Romania reported a record 10,260 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest single-day increase to date in the eastern European country, bringing the nation's total to 287,062.

BUCHAREST, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- The Romanian government decided to impose a nationwide curfew and other stricter measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, the head of the Department for Emergency Situations Raed Arafat announced on Friday.

The new nationwide prevention and control measures will take effect on Monday for a period of 30 days, the official told a press conference.

Under the new rules, people's movement will be prohibited between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. "The exceptions include movement in professional interest, for medical assistance that cannot be postponed, for procuring medicines, for child, elderly, disabled, ill persons care or escort, or in case of death."

Those who go out during the curfew must bring justifying documents with them -- travel documents, work ID, certificate issued by the employer, bona fide statement.

Passengers wearing face masks are seen on a bus in Bucharest, Romania, on Aug. 1, 2020. (Photo by Gabriel Petrescu/Xinhua)

The new regulations mandate mask-wearing in all public spaces. Up to now, mask-wearing has been mandatory in closed spaces in most areas of the country, and it became obligatory both indoors and outdoors only in localities with a COVID-19 incidence rate of over three per 1,000 inhabitants.

"This is perhaps the measure that will most limit the spread of the virus if it is respected," Arafat stressed, recalling that face masks have proven to be very effective in some Asian countries, including in China.

All students will attend classes online, and parties, anniversaries, holidays in outdoor or indoor spaces will be banned, except for family members meeting at home.

All shops, apart from pharmacies and gas stations, must be closed by 9 p.m.

A new assessment will be made after 30 days period and the measures will be adjusted as necessary, according to Arafat.

Romania reported a record 10,260 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest single-day increase to date in the eastern European country, bringing the nation's total to 287,062, the authorities said.