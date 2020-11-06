Chinese vice premier demands efforts to curb epidemic spread

KASHGAR, Xinjiang, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan has stressed a science-based and targeted approach, as well as resolute measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region to safeguard the lives and health of people of all ethnic groups.

Sun made the remarks during her visit to Kashgar and Kirgiz Autonomous Prefecture of Kizilsu in southern Xinjiang on Wednesday and Thursday.

The cluster cases in Kashgar were discovered at an early stage, Sun said, adding that with a timely emergency response mechanism and decisive measures, major progress was achieved in containing the outbreak, and the epidemic situation is on the whole manageable.

She stressed the need to strengthen the work of epidemiological investigations and trace the origin of the virus, as well as quarantine measures, while highlighting the importance of providing daily necessities and services to the people.

Sun also called for improving nucleic acid testing with better planning and broader coverage.