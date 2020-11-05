Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Nov 5, 2020
Russia reports new daily record of confirmed COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    09:41, November 05, 2020

RUSSIA-MOSCOW-COVID-19-CASES

Ambulances are seen at a hospital in Kommunarka in the suburb of Moscow, Russia, on Nov. 4, 2020. Russia registered 19,768 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, setting a new all-time high as the pandemic resurges, the country's COVID-19 response center said Wednesday. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

MOSCOW, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- Russia registered 19,768 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, setting a new all-time high as the pandemic resurges, the country's COVID-19 response center said Wednesday.

Russia's cumulative number of coronavirus cases has grown to 1,693,454, including 29,217 deaths and 1,266,931 recoveries, the center said in a statement.

Moscow reported the most new cases with 5,826 infections, reaching a cumulative case count of 445,181, the center said.

So far, more than 62.4 million tests have been conducted in the country.


