Putin denounces deadly Vienna attack

MOSCOW, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday strongly condemned the "cruel and cynical" shooting attack which took place in Vienna on Monday, which "once again confirmed the inhuman nature of terrorism."

Putin made the remarks in a message of condolence to Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

According to a Kremlin statement, Putin "expressed confidence that terrorist forces would never be able to intimidate anyone, or sow discord and enmity between people of different religions."

He reaffirmed Russia's readiness to enhance cooperation with Austria and other countries in the fight against all forms and manifestations of terrorism.

At least three people were killed and 15 seriously injured in multiple shootings in the Austrian capital on Monday evening, according to local police.

The attack had an Islamist motive, Vienna police wrote on Twitter Tuesday morning.