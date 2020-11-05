Chinese mainland reports 28 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's National Health Commission said Thursday that it received reports of 28 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Wednesday, including eight that were domestically-transmitted and 20 imported.

The eight domestically-transmitted cases were reported in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the commission said in its daily report.

Of the new imported cases, eight were reported in Shanghai, four in Sichuan, three in Shaanxi, two in Henan, and one each in Beijing, Inner Mongolia and Fujian, it said.

Three new suspected COVID-19 cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were reported Wednesday, including two in Shanghai and one in Inner Mongolia. No new deaths related to the disease were reported, the commission said.

By the end of Wednesday, a total of 3,480 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 3,155 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 325 remained hospitalized. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Wednesday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 86,115. Of them, 400 patients were still being treated, including nine in severe condition.

Altogether 81,081 patients had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were four suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland, while 15,933 close contacts were still under medical observation after 956 were discharged Wednesday, according to the commission.

Also on Wednesday, 24 new asymptomatic cases, including 22 arriving from outside the mainland, were reported, while 10 asymptomatic cases, including two from outside the mainland, were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

The commission said 825 asymptomatic cases, including 485 from outside the mainland, were still under medical observation.

By Wednesday, 5,348 confirmed cases, including 106 deaths, had been reported in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 46 cases had been reported in Macao SAR, and 568 cases, including seven deaths, in Taiwan.

A total of 5,118 COVID-19 patients in Hong Kong SAR, 46 in Macao SAR and 521 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.