Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Nov 5, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Japan gov't allows taxi drivers to refuse passengers not wearing masks

(Xinhua)    10:06, November 05, 2020

TOKYO, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- Japan's transport ministry on Wednesday approved a measure allowing taxi drivers in Tokyo to refuse passengers who are not wearing face masks.

The move came amid the spike in new COVID-19 cases in the capital.

Ten taxi companies in Tokyo, including a major one, requested the ministry to review the rules last month.

In Japan, taxi drivers are essentially banned from refusing passengers unless they are heavily intoxicated or violent to drivers, among other special circumstances.

However, the Tokyo taxi companies had asked to change the rules as some drunken passengers speak aloud inside their cabs without wearing masks, raising fears that it would increase the risk of COVID-19 infection.

According to the transport ministry, the measure is aimed at urging passengers to wear masks and to protect not only taxi drivers but also the next passengers.

Other taxi companies and public transport systems are expected to follow the move.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York