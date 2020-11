A staff member shows visitors the old-fashioned workshop of latiao, a spicy snack food, Nov. 1, 2020. (China News Service/Yang Huafeng)

The first museum dedicated to latiao, a spicy snack food, was unveiled in Changsha, central China's Hunan province on Nov. 1, 2020. The museum introduces the history of laitiao in Pingjiang, Hunan, where latiao originated, showing the production and testing of latiao in a scientific way, enabling people to learn more about this kind of food.