Chinese museum receives donations of WWII artifacts

SHENYANG, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- The 9.18 Historical Museum in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, has received a new batch of artifacts that donors hope will allow historians to better document Japanese aggression during World War II.

Six local collectors and citizens made the donation, a total of 34 items of cultural and historical significance, during a ceremony on Wednesday before the 89th anniversary of the "Sept. 18 Incident."

Zhan Hongge made his 26th donation to the museum, including a commission issued by the Japanese army in Northeast China and three other historical materials.

"These items are of special significance as they are convincing proof of Japanese aggression, and the museum is the place where they belong," he said.

"I donated my collection to the museum as I hope people can understand the great sacrifice made by the martyrs and cherish present life," said Dong Haijiang, a 74-year-old citizen of Shenyang.

The donations are of great historical significance and research value, expand collection categories and facilitate the study of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, according to Fan Lihong, the museum's curator.

On Sept. 18, 1931, Japanese troops blew up a section of railway under their control near Shenyang, then accused Chinese troops of sabotage as a pretext for subsequent aggression.