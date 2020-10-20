Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Oct 20, 2020
China boosts use of museum resources in education

(Xinhua)    08:57, October 20, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday issued a guideline on further improving the cooperation between museums and primary and secondary schools across the country in an effort to better help students use museum resources.

The guideline, released by the country's Ministry of Education and the National Cultural Heritage Administration, stressed that museum resources should be fully utilized, asking museums to strengthen online education so as to promote the integration of museum resources into the education system.

There are currently more than 5,500 registered museums across the country, according to official data.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

