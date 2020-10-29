China-aided port to boost Ghana's fishing industry

Fishing boats are parked alongside the old Jamestown Fishing Port in Accra, Ghana, Oct. 27, 2020. The China-aided Jamestown Fishing Port Complex in Ghana is expected to boost the country's fishing industry, said the Chinese constructor in an interview with Xinhua. (Xinhua/Xu Zheng)

ACCRA, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- The China-aided Jamestown Fishing Port Complex in Ghana is expected to boost the country's fishing industry, said the Chinese constructor in an interview with Xinhua.

Luo Wei, the project manager for CRCC Harbor &Channel Engineering Bureau Group Limited, a Chinese marine engineering company undertaking the construction, told Xinhua on the project site that the new port would also bring relief to the local fishermen when completed.

The project, which includes dredging about 118,000 cubic meters Harbor basin, construction of hydraulic structures about 1,200 meters, as well as office buildings, trading markets, cold storage, processing areas, commercial areas and other production and supporting facilities, has been under construction since August.

"When the fishing port is completed, 26,000 metric tons of fish can be traded here annually. Also, over 1,000 local fishermen can ply their trade and berth over 400 fishing vessels in the port," Luo said.

Luo added that the project already employs 80 locals on the site but would scale the number up further to 300, with most of them coming from the local community.

Richard Tettey Tetteh, a Ghanaian fisherman, lauded the Chinese contractors for the quality work they have started doing.

"Once the market stalls and the cold storage facilities are ready, the fishmongers can buy directly from us, while the cold stores help to prevent further losses," he said.

According to Luo, the project is expected to be completed in February 2023.