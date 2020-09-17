China donates 2nd batch of medical supplies for Ghana's COVID-19 fight

Charge d'affaires of the Chinese embassy in Ghana Zhu Jing (1st L) hands over medical supplies to Ghana's deputy minister for health Bernard Okoe Boye (2nd L) in Accra, Ghana, on Sept. 16, 2020. The Chinese government on Wednesday presented the second batch of medical supplies to the Ghanaian government to support its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua/Xu Zheng)

ACCRA, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese government on Wednesday presented the second batch of medical supplies to the Ghanaian government to support its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The medical supplies presented through Ghana's health ministry included 20,000 N95 protective face masks, 350,000 surgical masks, 10,000 disposable coveralls, 15,000 medical goggles, 15,000 pair of disposable nitrile gloves, and 3,000 pair of disposable shoe covers.

Charge d'affaires of the Chinese embassy in Ghana Zhu Jing said at the donation ceremony that the pandemic respects no borders and it was important for all to stay together.

"The Chinese government and Chinese people, including the Chinese community in Ghana, will do our best to help. I believe that as long as all of us stay together as one, we will definitely win the battle against COVID-19," he added.

In his remark, Ghana's deputy minister for health Bernard Okoe Boye commended the Chinese government for the gesture and expressed optimism the partnership between the two countries will help the West African country overcome the virus quickly.

He said the Ghanaian government is pleased with the mutual relationship, adding that the partnership between the two countries will help Ghana win the battle against the virus in a quick manner.