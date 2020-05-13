Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, May 13, 2020
English>>People's Daily Online Exclusives

Student from Ghana contributes to epidemic prevention through online tutoring

(People's Daily Online)    09:54, May 13, 2020

Yao Ming, an international student from Ghana, has begun to take online courses since the beginning of this semester due to the outbreak of the epidemic. During this period, he not only studied and lived normally, but also contributed to the Chinese society by tutoring the children of front-line medical staff fighting against the epidemic.

Yao has lived in China for eight years now, sharing, "I have made it my second hometown,” adding that he has received a lot of help during the epidemic and wants to do his bit to help others.

What touched Yao most was the selfless help he received from many of his Chinese friends. "One day in February I had to go out shopping for food and found I had run out of masks. A Chinese friend knew about the situation and brought me a mask at night," Yao recalled, adding that "this friend also has a large family that needs masks, but he helped me in a critical moment and warmed my heart."

As a student from Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics in east China's Jiangsu province, Yao Ming took the initiative to participate in an activity that offers online tutoring for kids.

"I'm not a doctor, so I can't save people, but I can help improve the English proficiency of doctors' children," he said. 

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

