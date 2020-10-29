Fiji-China friendship singing competition held to mark 45th anniversary of bilateral ties

Confucius Institute twin alumni Sofia Mucunabitu and Loraini Mucunabitu sing the song "Go on" in a Fiji-China friendship singing competition in Suva, Fiji, Oct. 28, 2020. The Fiji-China friendship singing competition was held successfully in the Fijian capital of Suva on Wedensday to mark the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Fiji. Jointly organized by the Chinese Embassy to Fiji and the Confucius Institute at the University of the South Pacific (CI-USP) in Fiji, the singing competition attracted 18 contestants who are students from the Chinese credit class of the CI-USP and the social class of the CI-USP. It covers Chinese learners of different ages, different majors and different nationalities. (Xinhua/Zhang Yongxing)

SUVA, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Fiji-China friendship singing competition was held successfully in the Fijian capital of Suva on Wedensday to mark the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Fiji.

Jointly organized by the Chinese Embassy to Fiji and the Confucius Institute at the University of the South Pacific (CI-USP) in Fiji, the singing competition attracted 18 contestants who are students from the Chinese credit class of the CI-USP and the social class of the CI-USP. It covers Chinese learners of different ages, different majors and different nationalities.

The contestants presented 11 songs and Confucius Institute twin alumni Sofia Mucunabitu and Loraini Mucunabitu brought a cheerful positive energy song -- "Go on" which won a great applause from the audience.

The 23-year-old twin, who visited China in 2018, told Xinhua that they love Chinese language and Chinese song.

"We love Chinese language and Chinese song. It is our honor to participate in this singing competition and we are really glad we can win the first prize this time," they said.

Young diplomats from the Chinese Embassy in Fiji also joined the contestants to sing Chinese and Fijian songs, and their participation was warmly welcomed by the audience.

Yang Hui, Chinese director of the CI-USP, told Xinhua that music has no borders and is also the "common language" of all mankind. This singing competition is one of the best ways for teachers and students of the CI-USP to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Fiji.

"This language allows us to perceive each other's culture in another way. The way of singing not only allows the students to get close to China and promote the Chinese language ability but also can praise the friendship between China and Fiji and show the different music style of the two countries," she said.

For his part, Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Qian Bo said that over the past 45 years, people-to-people and cultural exchanges between China and Fiji have been developing vigorously. More and more young people in Fiji and other Pacific island countries are studying Chinese language.

"Singing is one of the best and the most effective way to learn a foreign language and to get to know the other culture. I hope all the contestants enjoy today's competition and become future ambassadors of China-Fiji friendship," he said.