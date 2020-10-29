Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Oct 29, 2020
Chinese, African media call for better cooperation amid COVID-19 pandemic

(Xinhua)    09:26, October 29, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Representatives from media outlets in China and African countries on Wednesday urged strengthened cooperation to oppose politicizing the COVID-19 pandemic and pinning labels to the virus.

The representatives made the remarks at a teleconference for media communication held Wednesday.

Media outlets should publicize the joint efforts of China and African countries in combating the virus and make contributions to reopening economic and social development in developing countries in the post-pandemic era, according to the representatives.

They reached a consensus that media outlets should uphold multilateralism and the UN-centered global governance system and support the World Health Organization during the battle against the pandemic.

