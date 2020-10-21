Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Oct 21, 2020
China, Ghana issue commemorative stamps to mark 60 years of friendship

(Xinhua)    11:24, October 21, 2020

ACCRA, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- Officials of the Chinese embassy in Ghana joined their Ghanaian counterparts issued commemorative stamps here Tuesday to mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Zhu Jing, charge d'affaires of the Chinese embassy in Ghana, said the introduction of the commemorative stamps is evidence of the diplomatic relations existing between the two countries.

"We will continue to follow and work on the direction pointed out by our leaders and spare no effort to deepen the diplomatic relations, facilitate the already robust economic and commercial activities and boost cultural and people-to-people exchanges for mutual benefits," Zhu said.

"Ghana is committed to the relationship with China as we share mutually beneficial outcomes in our quest to help develop human capacity and infrastructure in our respective countries," said the Ghanaian Deputy Minister for Communications George Andah.

The stamps designed through collaboration between Ghanaian and Chinese experts bear multiple photos including development projects in Ghana with Chinese support.

Ghana and China established diplomatic relations in 1960.

