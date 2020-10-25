Pakistan condemns terror attack outside education center in Afghan capital

A man injured in a suicide attack receives medical treatment in a local hospital in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, Oct. 24, 2020. At least 11 people were killed and over 20 others wounded in a suicide bomb blast rocking outside an education center in a western neighborhood of Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Saturday, the local police said. (Photo by Rahmatullah Alizadah/Xinhua)

ISLAMABAD, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned the "inhuman terrorist attack" outside an education center in the Afghan capital Kabul that resulted in loss of innocent lives and injuries to many others.

At least 11 people were killed and over 20 others wounded in the suicide bomb blast outside an education center in a western neighborhood of Kabul on Saturday, local police said.

"We extend our heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the families of the victims and pray for early recovery of those injured," the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said.

A foreign ministry statement said that Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and will continue to support a peaceful and stable Afghanistan. Enditem