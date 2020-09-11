China to continue support for Pakistan in overcoming COVID-19 pandemic: FM

MOSCOW, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to continue its support for Pakistan in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday.

Wang made that remarks when meeting with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Moscow.

He said that the recently held SCO Foreign Ministers' Meeting has achieved positive results, especially in the face of headwinds of unilateralism and acts of bullyism.

It has taken a clearer stand on adhering to multilateralism, maintaining the authority of the United Nations and international law, and jointly responding to various challenges, and has also fulfilled the international responsibilities of the SCO, Wang added.

Wang said that facts have proved that the pandemic cannot stop China and Pakistan from striding forward hand in hand.

China is willing to work with Pakistan to further promote the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, including agricultural cooperation, to benefit people's livelihood, Wang said, expressing the belief that with joint efforts of both sides, the corridor will play a greater role in Pakistan's economic construction and people's welfare.

China is willing to work with Pakistan to continue to firmly support each other on international multilateral occasions and safeguard international fairness and justice, he said.

The year of 2021 marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of China-Pakistan diplomatic relations, Wang said, adding that both sides should carry forward traditional friendship, plan for the future, and push bilateral ties to a new level.

Qureshi, for his part, said that the SCO Foreign Ministers' Meeting was very successful, sending a clear signal on safeguarding multilateralism and the core position of the United Nations.

Pakistan and China have always trusted and supported each other, and Pakistan will continue to stand firmly with China and oppose any stigmatization and groundless accusation against China, he said.

Pakistan is willing to work with China to advance the construction of the corridor, strengthen the exchange of experience in poverty reduction, actively carry out agricultural cooperation, and promote the continuous development of the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, Qureshi said.

The two sides also exchanged views on Afghanistan and other issues.