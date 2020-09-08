11 killed, 9 missing after rockslide at marble mine in NW Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- At least 11 people died and five people were injured so far while nine others are still missing after a rockslide incident at a marble mine site on Monday in Pakistan's northwest tribal district of Mohmand, local media reported Tuesday.

Local media quoting rescue officials reported that following the incident, at least 25 people went missing and they have pulled out 11 bodies and five injured from the debris so far.

The rescue officials who had to stop their work at night started operation on Tuesday morning, said the reports, adding that rescuers are searching for the nine other missing persons.

According to the reports, most of the victims were laborers who were working at a marble mine at the Ziarat Ghar mountain in Safi tehsil area of Mohmand, a district in the country's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The remote area has no telephone and mobile service, which caused a delay in the rescue work.

Additional rescue personnel, search and rescue tools, heavy machinery and ambulances have already reached the site.

Local media quoting locals reported that the incident took place during the rock blasting process, adding that the provincial government had ordered an investigation into the incident.

Earlier in February 2020, at least nine laborers lost their lives and seven others sustained serious injuries in a marble mine in the Buner district of the province, according to local media.