India, Pakistan troops exchange fire on Kashmir LoC

SRINAGAR, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- The troops of India and Pakistan Saturday exchanged heavy fire and targeted each other's positions on Line of Control (LoC) dividing Kashmir on Saturday morning, officials said.

The two sides exchanged fire on LoC in Mankote sector of frontier Poonch district, about 185 km southwest of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir.

The exchange of fire between the two sides was going on until the last reports poured in.

On Friday evening, a similar exchange took place in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors of the district, with no reports of any damage to India or Pakistani side in the exchange.

Three Indian troopers have been killed and five others wounded this week in skirmishes with Pakistani counterparts on LoC in Kupwara and Poonch. Reports said over 3,000 cease-fire violations have been recorded since the beginning of this year.

The troops of India and Pakistan intermittently exchange fire on LoC and International Border (IB) in Kashmir, despite an agreement in 2003 to observe a cease-fire. New Delhi and Islamabad accuse each other of resorting to unprovoked firings and violating cease-fire agreements. And both sides maintain their troops gave a befitting reply to the other.