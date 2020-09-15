Pakistan welcomes China-proposed Global Initiative on Data Security

ISLAMABAD, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan on Monday welcomed the Global Initiative on Data Security proposed by China to contribute to global digital governance, terming it both "relevant and timely".

The proposal was made when Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attended the International Seminar on Global Digital Governance via video link on Sept. 8.

"Against the backdrop of rapid developments in the field of information and communications technology (ICT) and increasing reliance of economies on digitized information, data and information networks, an equitable and reliable ICT regime is essential to ensure socio-economic progress, including the SDGs (sustainable development goals)," spokesman of the Pakistani Foreign Ministry Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said.

He said the initiative advocates a comprehensive approach towards data security and addresses several key issues which are being extensively deliberated at the United Nations and other multilateral fora, and on which the norm-building process is currently underway.

Pakistan underscores the need for dialogue and international cooperation to ensure an open, secure, peaceful, and inclusive environment in cyber space and ICT and a balanced approach to technological progress, economic development and national security interests, the spokesperson said.

Underlining his country's flourishing digital landscape marked by a growing number of online users, Chaudhri said Pakistan attached immense importance to leveraging digital technologies for enabling socio-economic development and facilitating more effective and efficient governance and public service delivery.

Pakistan is committed to promoting international cooperation in ICT and cyber security as a means of bridging the digital divide, said the spokesperson, adding that all countries are equal stakeholders in the development of rules governing digital economy and security of cyberspace and ICT.