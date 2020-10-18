Senior CPC official meets award-winning poverty relief workers

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Saturday met with individuals and institutions that were honored with a national award for their outstanding work in poverty alleviation.

Wang, also chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, congratulated the award-winning workers and expressed his respect for the people battling poverty on China's front lines.

He urged all-out efforts to ensure the country comprehensively meets its poverty alleviation targets.

Hu Chunhua, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chief of the State Council leading group on poverty alleviation and development, attended the event.

Saturday marked the seventh National Poverty Relief Day, also the 28th International Day for the Eradication of Poverty.