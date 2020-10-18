Xi calls for sustained efforts to win complete victory against poverty

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, learns about poverty relief industries and progress in consolidating poverty eradication at a modern agricultural tourism demonstration base in the village of Shazhou, Rucheng County, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 16, 2020. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping has urged continuous efforts to win a complete victory in the battle against poverty as China marked the seventh National Poverty Relief Day on Saturday.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in an instruction on poverty relief work.

The year 2020 marks the decisive year to complete the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects and eradicate poverty nationwide, Xi said.

Facing the challenges of COVID-19 and severe floods, the CPC Central Committee is unwaveringly determined to achieve the goal of poverty alleviation as scheduled, he said.

He urged that Party committees and governments at all levels must maintain the momentum and never stop until the country secures a complete victory, as the fight against poverty has entered its final stage.

Xi noted that all localities and departments should give full play to the system and mechanism of poverty alleviation, while keeping policies stable and consolidating the results with multiple measures.

Meanwhile, efforts should be made to stimulate the endogenous driving forces of poverty-stricken populations and areas in order to advance toward the goal of realizing common prosperity, he said.

In an instruction, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, has called for efforts to maintain overall stability in the existing poverty relief policies and ensure the country's poverty relief goals are achieved as scheduled.

The instructions were delivered at a national teleconference Saturday, at which China honored individuals and institutions with a national award for their outstanding work in poverty alleviation.

Hu Chunhua, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chief of the State Council leading group on poverty alleviation and development, urged efforts to push for continued prosperity in areas that were lifted out of poverty.

The award-winning individuals and institutions delivered reports on their work at the meeting.