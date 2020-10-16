Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Oct 16, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's Shanxi offers over 3 billion yuan of microloans for poverty reduction

(Xinhua)    11:17, October 16, 2020

TAIYUAN, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- North China's Shanxi Province has offered some 3.32 billion yuan (about 494 million U.S. dollars) of microloans for poverty alleviation since the start of this year, according to local authorities.

Some 74,500 registered impoverished households have benefited from the microloans, said an official of the provincial poverty alleviation office.

China aims to eradicate absolute poverty by 2020. As a financial tool for targeted poverty alleviation, microloans have played an important role in helping impoverished households to escape poverty.

Statistics show that Shanxi offered microloans to nearly 450,000 impoverished households from 2015 to 2019, with the loan amount totaling 21.4 billion yuan.

Given the impact of COVID-19, the province has also extended the repayment period of such microloans by up to six months.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York