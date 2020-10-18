Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Oct 18, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's fight against poverty

(Xinhua)    11:11, October 18, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- China marked the seventh National Poverty Relief Day on Saturday.

The nation is set to eliminate absolute poverty by the end of this year, and meet the poverty eradication goal set out in the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development 10 years ahead of schedule.

The following are facts and figures about China's epic anti-poverty fight.

-- China lifted more than 10 million people out of poverty every year for the past seven years in a row.

-- The number of the impoverished population was reduced to 5.51 million at the end of 2019.

-- Since the reform and opening up, about 800 million Chinese people have cast off poverty, representing over 70 percent of global poverty reduction.

-- The per capita net income of the poor grew by 30 percent from 2016 to 2019.

-- Over 90 percent of the poor received support to participate in rural industries or other job training.

-- In the past five years, more than 9 million rural poor in China were moved out of inhospitable areas that mired generations of inhabitants deep in poverty.

-- Over 2.9 million public sector officials were sent from cities and towns to villages to fight poverty at the front line.

-- According to a World Bank report, the Belt and Road Initiative could contribute to lifting about 7.6 million people from extreme poverty and 32 million from moderate poverty globally.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York