China's fight against poverty

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- China marked the seventh National Poverty Relief Day on Saturday.

The nation is set to eliminate absolute poverty by the end of this year, and meet the poverty eradication goal set out in the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development 10 years ahead of schedule.

The following are facts and figures about China's epic anti-poverty fight.

-- China lifted more than 10 million people out of poverty every year for the past seven years in a row.

-- The number of the impoverished population was reduced to 5.51 million at the end of 2019.

-- Since the reform and opening up, about 800 million Chinese people have cast off poverty, representing over 70 percent of global poverty reduction.

-- The per capita net income of the poor grew by 30 percent from 2016 to 2019.

-- Over 90 percent of the poor received support to participate in rural industries or other job training.

-- In the past five years, more than 9 million rural poor in China were moved out of inhospitable areas that mired generations of inhabitants deep in poverty.

-- Over 2.9 million public sector officials were sent from cities and towns to villages to fight poverty at the front line.

-- According to a World Bank report, the Belt and Road Initiative could contribute to lifting about 7.6 million people from extreme poverty and 32 million from moderate poverty globally.