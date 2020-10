LHASA, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region has achieved a "major victory" in alleviating poverty, said Wu Yingjie, Communist Party of China (CPC) chief of the region on Thursday.

By the end of 2019, Tibet had lifted 628,000 people out of poverty, and delisted 74 county-level areas from the poverty list, Wu said at a press briefing held in the regional capital of Lhasa.