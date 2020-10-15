Chinese netizens share heartwarming moments in Qingdao's city-wide nucleic acid test

Chinese netizens have been sharing heartwarming moments on social media in a city-wide nucleic acid test campaign in Qingdao, in east China's Shandong province, after new COVID-19 cases were reported.

After seeing that an elderly man who collects recyclables was able to receive a nucleic acid test without having to consider fees, a Chinese netizen shared, "It's so great that no one is left unattended to on this land,” on social media, Oct. 14.

Recalling what he saw that day, the netizen said, "An elderly man hesitated for a long time when people lined up for nucleic acid tests and asked a community worker if he needed to pay for it. When the community worker told him that it's free, he waited in line.”

Resonating with social media users, the post has stirred up a strong sense of admiration, receiving more than 200,000 likes.

Recalling their experience of receiving nucleic acid tests at community-level testing sites, many netizens said they have found that the elderly and children didn't need to line up for the test.

"I went for the test today. When a volunteer asked a 69-year-old woman to receive the test first, no one in the line expressed objection,” another netizen said.

Another social media user recalled that people helped a sanitation worker over 60 years old, who couldn't adeptly use a mobile phone, complete the registration for the test.

At a testing site in the Yan'anlu neighborhood of the city's Shibei district, community workers prepared wheelchairs in advance for the elderly who are immobile.

Medical workers would always patiently explain to elderly people the testing process while residents standing in line waited without complaint.

Some community workers also held umbrellas for seniors who didn't bring one and would let them receive tests first.

Moved by such heartwarming moments, many netizens said they love China so much and are proud to be Chinese, adding that respect for elders is a key virtue of traditional Chinese culture.

One netizen said, "My eyes filled with tears when I heard that priority was given to conducting tests for the elderly people.”

Some netizens also said that Chinese people always stay united in order to overcome difficult times, adding that they will do whatever they can for the country.