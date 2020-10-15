Indonesia reports 4,127 fresh COVID-19 cases, 129 new deaths

A medical worker wearing protective gear looks out of the door of a mini laboratory for COVID-19 test at Jakarta, Indonesia, Oct. 14, 2020. COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 4,127 within one day to 344,749, with the death toll adding by 129 to 12,156, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

JAKARTA, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 4,127 within one day to 344,749, with the death toll adding by 129 to 12,156, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, 4,555 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 267,851.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 1,038 new cases, West Java 442, West Sumatra 351, Riau 300 and East Java 299.

No more new positive cases were found in West Papua province.