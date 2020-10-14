Global COVID-19 cases surpass 38 mln: Johns Hopkins University

A man wearing a face mask walks past a shop in London, Britain, on Oct. 12, 2020. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

Global COVID-19 case count reached 38,006,121, with a total of 1,083,875 deaths worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.

NEW YORK, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- Global COVID-19 cases surpassed 38 million on Tuesday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The global case count reached 38,006,121, with a total of 1,083,875 deaths worldwide as of 6:24 p.m. local time (2224 GMT), the CSSE data showed.

The United States reported 7,850,829 cases and 215,775 deaths, both the highest around the world. With 7,175,880 cases, India ranked second worldwide. Brazil recorded the world's third largest caseload of 5,103,408 and second largest death toll of 150,689.

The total caseload of the top three countries combined accounted for more than half of the global cases, according to the tally.

Countries with more than 820,000 cases also include Russia, Colombia, Argentina, Spain, Peru, and Mexico, while other countries with over 36,000 deaths include India, Mexico, Britain and Italy, according to the center.