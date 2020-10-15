Tokyo's COVID-19 cases account for more than half of nationwide total

TOKYO, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Japan on Wednesday confirmed 266 new daily infections, bringing the nation's cumulative total to 90,533, not including those related to a cruise ship quarantined near Tokyo earlier in the year.

This compares to 496 new daily infections confirmed a day earlier nationwide.

Of the 266 new cases Wednesday, the Tokyo metropolitan government said that according to its preliminary figures, 177 of the new infections were detected in the capital.

The previous day, new novel coronavirus cases in Tokyo stood at 166, the metropolitan government said.

The latest figure for Tokyo marks the second straight day that infections have topped the 100-mark, the metropolitan government's data showed.

The majority of new infections in the capital were of people in their 20s and 40s, the local government's data showed.

Specifically, 47 people aged in their 20s were newly infected on Wednesday, the metropolitan government said, while 27 people aged in their 40s also tested positive for the virus.

Tokyo's cumulative total of COVID-19 infections now stands at 28,136 cases, the highest among Japan's 47 prefectures.

Nationwide, the death toll from the pneumonia-causing virus, has risen to a total of 1,654 people.