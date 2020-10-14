Xi stresses modernization of Shenzhen's urban governance system, capacity

File photo shows the Luohu District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

SHENZHEN, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed modernizing Shenzhen's urban governance system and capacity with innovation, and solving problems in urban governance with the rule-of-law mindset and methods.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while delivering a speech at a gathering celebrating the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone.