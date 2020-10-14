Shenzhen should deepen reform on all fronts: Xi

File combo photo shows Shenzhen's transformation from a small fishing village to a metropolis. (Xinhua)

SHENZHEN, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee supports Shenzhen in implementing pilot programs to deepen comprehensive reform.

Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, announced the decision at a grand gathering celebrating the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone.