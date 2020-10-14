Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Oct 14, 2020
Xi hails establishment of special economic zones "great innovative move"

(Xinhua)    11:14, October 14, 2020

File photo shows a light show in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

SHENZHEN, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- The establishment of special economic zones is a great innovative move made by the Communist Party of China and the country in advancing reform and opening up as well as socialist modernization, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a gathering celebrating the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone.

