Xi stresses protection, development of ancient city

(Xinhua)    10:17, October 13, 2020

GUANGZHOU, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Monday stressed better protection and development of the ancient city of Chaozhou during his inspection tour in south China's Guangdong Province.

Xi visited local shops, inquired about prices and talked with the residents, learning about the protection of historical and cultural blocks and resumption of business.

Chaozhou is a famous cultural city with a long history, he said, hailing Chaoshan culture as an important part of the Chinese culture.

Xi called Chaozhou embroidery and the region's wood carving, sculpture, opera, tea and cuisine precious treasures of the Chinese culture.

"We love this city. We must take good care of it and build it well," he said.

