Xi stresses uniting overseas Chinese to realize Chinese dream

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, learns about the history of overseas Chinese people from Chaozhou and Shantou and neighboring areas caring about and supporting the construction of their motherland and hometown at a museum of correspondence from overseas Chinese, in Shantou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 13, 2020. Xi on Tuesday afternoon inspected the city of Shantou during his tour in south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

GUANGZHOU, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Tuesday stressed uniting the vast number of overseas Chinese to realize the Chinese dream when he inspected the city of Shantou during his tour in south China's Guangdong Province.

During the inspection, Xi visited a museum to learn about the city's history of opening up as a port, its achievements as a special economic zone and its future development plan.

Xi urged efforts to unite the vast number of overseas Chinese in the joint endeavor to realize the Chinese dream.