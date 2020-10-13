Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Oct 13, 2020
Xi stresses independent innovation during Guangdong inspection

(Xinhua)    10:13, October 13, 2020

GUANGZHOU, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has underlined independent innovation of companies during his inspection tour in southern China's Guangdong Province.

Independent innovation is key to the growth of companies, the upgrade of industries and the high-quality development of the economy, Xi made the remarks Monday while visiting the Chaozhou Three-Circle (Group) Co., Ltd., an electronic component and communication device manufacturer.

At the exhibition hall, laboratory and production workshop of the company, Xi inspected its featured products and learned about its research on key technologies.

"Now we are undergoing major changes unseen in a century, and we need to take the road of self-reliance on a higher level," said Xi.

